Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,759. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.