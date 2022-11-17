Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $289.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

