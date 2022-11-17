Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $260.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

