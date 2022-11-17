Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 11890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.