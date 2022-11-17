Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 200,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 1,297,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,125. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

