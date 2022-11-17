Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,796,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

