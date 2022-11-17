Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.49. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.