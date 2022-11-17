electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,968,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 476,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

