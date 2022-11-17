electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,968,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
electroCore Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 476,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.