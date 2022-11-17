eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 125,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

EFTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 100,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.