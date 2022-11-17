Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 242,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $757.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

