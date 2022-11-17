Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 99,951 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

