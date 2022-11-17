Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,467 shares of company stock worth $10,165,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $147.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

