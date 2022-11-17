Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 11,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after buying an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ebix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $15,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.