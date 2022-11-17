Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Position Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.