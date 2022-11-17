EAC Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $196.24 million and approximately $26,163.34 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00363269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018186 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.68047323 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,455.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

