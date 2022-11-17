dYdX (DYDX) One Day Volume Tops $187.13 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00012717 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $117.71 million and approximately $187.13 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00567310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.18 or 0.29550265 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

