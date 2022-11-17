Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DY traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

