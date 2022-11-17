DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KSM opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

