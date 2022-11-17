Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 1,159 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $86,125.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,512.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Duolingo Stock Performance
Duolingo stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 385,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $67,084,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
