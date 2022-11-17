Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 1,159 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $86,125.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,512.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 385,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $67,084,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

