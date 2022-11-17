DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after acquiring an additional 141,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

