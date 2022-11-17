DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DT Midstream by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

