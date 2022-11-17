Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $678,412. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 11,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.26. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

