DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 38,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.6 %

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 16,179,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,558,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $39.50.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

