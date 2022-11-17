Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.22. 137,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,307. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

