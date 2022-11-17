Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $83,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

SHW traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.80. 45,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

