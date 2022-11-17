Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.80. 43,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

