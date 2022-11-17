Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.36. 78,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.