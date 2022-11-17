Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $75.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,509,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $75,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,048. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

