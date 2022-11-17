Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,369. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

