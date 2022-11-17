Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

TT traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.85. 24,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,229. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

