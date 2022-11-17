DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 41,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,736. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 270,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 230,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.