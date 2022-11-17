DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 41,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,736. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
