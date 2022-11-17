Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
