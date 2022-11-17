Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $560,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,185,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,263,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 762,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,124. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -196.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

About Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inari Medical by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

