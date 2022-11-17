Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $166.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.