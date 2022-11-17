Dogecoin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.22 billion and approximately $469.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00363527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024251 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.