DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 132484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DLocal by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
