DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 132484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DLocal by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

