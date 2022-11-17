Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diversified Royalty

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.