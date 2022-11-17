Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

