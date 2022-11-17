Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

