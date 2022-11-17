Digital Financial Exchange Price Down 8.1% This Week (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $74.39 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00566026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.01 or 0.29483398 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

