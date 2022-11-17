Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Diana Shipping Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,307. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
