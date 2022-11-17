Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,307. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

