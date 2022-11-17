Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CFO Thomas Edward Line Sells 1,500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.37. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

