DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Dietrich John Pauls Acquires 20,000 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CEO Dietrich John Pauls acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,522.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

