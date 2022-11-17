DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.27. 45,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,421,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.75 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $527,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in DHT by 528.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

