DeXe Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $85.52 million and $1.94 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00014199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,467,077.40933815 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.35224186 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,287,871.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

