Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Target Price to $2.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.2 %
ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.24.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
