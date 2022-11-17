Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Target Price to $2.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.2 %

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

About ATI Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

