Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

