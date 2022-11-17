Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 31.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 36.00 to 31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

