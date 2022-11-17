Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.57% of Intel worth $881,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.