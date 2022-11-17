Deutsche Bank AG Has $597.70 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.73% of Chubb worth $597,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.63. 21,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

